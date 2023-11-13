BBC Three's Grime Kids: A Drama Inspired by the Rise of Grime Music

It's the early noughties and a new genre of music is emerging from the electronic dance scene - helped by the underground and pirate radio stations. Grime - which draws influences from garage, drum and bass and dancehall - eventually went mainstream a few years later thanks to artists like Dizzee Rascal, Kano, Lethal Bizzle, and Wiley. Another of the people involved in bringing it to the forefront of the UK music scene was DJ Target, a member of Wiley's grime collective Roll Deep.
A few years ago Target wrote the non-fiction book Grime Kids about how the genre went from subculture to global success story. So it's no surprise his words have inspired the new BBC Three drama of the same name, which charts the rise of a group of teenagers growing up in 2001. It shows the friends - who live in the UK home of grime in Bow, east London - dreaming of being able to make their voice heard through music.Grime Kids plays on the differences between today and the time it's set in, according to one of its stars Delove Akr
United Kingdom Headlines
