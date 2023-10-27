BBC Strictly Come Dancing's Layton Williams 'quits' huge TV show

Strictly star Layton Williams is reportedly set to quit his role in a major reality show after his BBC ballroom stint.

Layton said: “We are now wrapped on I Kissed A Girl. I will not be voicing that one because I'm not a lesbian, but I just want to say I'm so proud to have been part of this beautiful show." A TV insider said when it was screened: “This must be the last spin on a dating show to come to fruition and many would argue it’s been long overdue. ITV already had My Mum, Your Dad for middle-aged couples, and then there was I Kissed A Boy, which has been a successful same-sex dating show for men.”

The duo were awarded three 10s, with the audience erupting - and on social media the reaction was much the same. Viewers of the much-loved show raced to social media to praise them, with fans claiming they're 'obsessed' and dubbing Layton 'unstoppable'. headtopics.com

@ThinkyNat added: "Another amazing week from Layton and Nikita. They absolutely killed this and definitely deserved that 39." Latest Strictly news Speaking to The Guardian, Layton said: “I’ve taken it on the chin; I get what everyone’s saying. But if you could be a fly on the wall in this rehearsal room, it’s not easy for me.”

