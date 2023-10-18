BBC sitcom 'Such Brave Girls' explores sisterly bonds and family dynamics

The relationship between sisters is like no other – you may want to kill each other one moment, but are connected for life, no matter how much you have in common or what life puts your through. A BBC sitcom covering the ups and downs of sisterly bonds, as well as mother-daughter dynamics, named Such Brave Girls, is diving deep into this connection.
From the producers of I May Destroy You and written by stand up comic and TV joke writer Kat Sadler, we're predicting many many laughs, alongside a very British interrogation of female family dynamics. Here's everything we know about the show, which starts this week. What is Such Brave Girls about? According to the BBC's official synopsis, Such Brave Girls is a “dysfunctional family sitcom” that follows 'sisters Josie (Kat Sadler) and Billie (played by Kat’s real-life sister, Lizzie Davidson) and their single mother Deb (Louise Brealey) navigating life armed with nothing but poor judgement and self-esteem exclusively tied to people who couldn't care less about the
