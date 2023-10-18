BBC sitcom 'Such Brave Girls' explores sisterly bonds and family dynamics

The relationship between sisters is like no other – you may want to kill each other one moment, but are connected for life, no matter how much you have in common or what life puts your through. A BBC sitcom covering the ups and downs of sisterly bonds, as well as mother-daughter dynamics, named Such Brave Girls, is diving deep into this connection.

From the producers of I May Destroy You and written by stand up comic and TV joke writer Kat Sadler, we're predicting many many laughs, alongside a very British interrogation of female family dynamics. Here's everything we know about the show, which starts this week. What is Such Brave Girls about? According to the BBC's official synopsis, Such Brave Girls is a “dysfunctional family sitcom” that follows 'sisters Josie (Kat Sadler) and Billie (played by Kat’s real-life sister, Lizzie Davidson) and their single mother Deb (Louise Brealey) navigating life armed with nothing but poor judgement and self-esteem exclusively tied to people who couldn't care less about the





GlamourMagUK » / 🏆 2. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boy who wears girls' clothes to school hailed as 'inspirational and brave'Theo Easton, seven, told mum Marion he wanted to wear a pinafore when he returned to Airdrie's Hilltop Primary after the summer holidays this year.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Mum praises ‘inspirational and brave’ son, 7, for wearing girls’ uniform to school'I know I made the right decision by letting him have this choice.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Mum hails son, 7, as 'brave' for wearing girls' school uniformMum Marion says Theo's friends and school have been incredibly supportive of his decision

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

BBC reveals first look at Murder is Easy, based on the classic mystery by Agatha ChristieThe two-part thriller is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

- Sir David Attenborough invites audiences to 'look at the world through a new lens'The series comes to BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday 22 October

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty like you've never her: take look back at early careerThe BBC Breakfast broadcaster joined the BBC in 2010

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »