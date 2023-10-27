BBC's Strictly star Layton fires back at claims he has 'unfair advantage'

Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams has hit back at claims he has an "unfair advantage" on the BBC show.

Layton, 29 has been dominating the Strictly scoreboard with his natural rhythm and almost faultless frame which scored him four nines in just the second week. His compatibility with professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin has also been applauded by the judges with Craig Revel Horwood labelling Layton's talent as "ridiculous".

Just last week (Saturday, 21 October) the former West End star was top of the leaderboard after scoring a whopping 39 points for his salsa with Nikita to Quimbara by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz. A clip of their vibrant and energetic performance was posted to the official Strictly Instagram account which saw viewers quick to share their opinions."As Layton has danced in the West end why is he on this show", a second commented.But many rushed to defend Layton and his Strictly journey. headtopics.com

A second added: "Everyone forgets that Denise Van Outen, Debbie McGee, Ashley Roberts (and far more) have been trained dancers, or have had west end careers. Be kind."One other fan said: "All the people in the comments helping to ruin his Strictly experience is really sad to see."And it's not just fans who have had something to say about his past experiences in dance and performance.

Speaking to HELLO he said: "He is a fully trained, professional dancer. When they came out, you had essentially two professional dancers next to each other.Former Strictly professional dancer Brendon Cole also got involved in the debate after Coronation Street star Ellie Leach finished in second place behind Layton during Saturday's live show. He told Sky Bingo: "I don’t think you can compare Ellie and Layton, one is a professional performer and one is learning to dance. headtopics.com

