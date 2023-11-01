BBC's Roman Kemp set to quit showbiz as health worsens after shock diagnosis

Roman Kemp might be best known for his Capital breakfast show and his famous father Martin, of Spandau Ballet fame, but in recent times the radio presenter has also become well known as a mental health advocate. After the death of a close friend to suicide, Roman hasn't shied away from talking about the taboo issue and features in a new BBC Three documentary Roman Kemp: The Fight for Young Lives, which airs tonight at 9pm.

He candidly confessed in a discussion on This Morning: "If I had been he would be here. "I want people be a hero to their friend like I know I wasn't to mine. It's OK to look at yourself and think what more could I have done".

The TV star says he also contemplated taking his life in 2019 when he struggled with pressures and heard 'lots of voices'. But he found that listening to superstar Ed Sheeran helped to bring him out of the dark period. In an interview with The Mirror, he said: "Ed told me there's dirty water at the top and the more you let it flow it turns into clear water. Each time I speak about how I feel, the water gets clearer. headtopics.com

Roman opened up about walking away from the limelight after being diagnosed with sleep apnoea - a condition which causes a person's breathing to stop and start while sleeping. This disorder has even led to the star having to wear an oxygen mask at night time when sleeping

"The doctors told me I must wear an oxygen mask. There is absolutely nothing sexy about going back to Roman Kemp's house." He then joked: "They are expecting candles and mood lighting but they're getting a Darth Vader impression into an oxygen tank," and quipped that his love life could make a brilliant documentary for the likes of Channel 5. headtopics.com

In tonight's documentary, Roman questions whether or not there is a worsening mental health crisis and asks if young people should be offered more support in their own communities. Viewers will see the presenter head inside schools, youth centres and treatment settings around the country to meet with experts and charities, and he also visits the Houses of Parliament to try to understand the potential solutions for improving the mental health of young people in the UK today.

