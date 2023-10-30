BBC Radio Leeds presenter Andrew Edwards becomes latest long-serving host to confirm they are leaving the station

Edwards, who joined the BBC in 1989, will present his last weekend breakfast shows on November 4 and 5. Sharing images of himself in 1995, two years after he joined Radio Leeds, Edwards posted on Twitter: “The five ages of radio man. A countdown to my final shows 4 and 5 November. This is about 1995, the start of 15 years on the weekday breakfast show. I had more spouses than Henry VIII: two ‘husbands’ and four fab radio ‘wives’.

The reorganisation involves no local transmissions between 2-6pm on weekdays. Jonathan Cowap left BBC Radio York after more than 30 years and David Burns departed BBC Radio Humberside after being told he would ‘no longer be needed’ under the new structure. Cowap has since joined YO1 Radio.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: The Yorkshire Post »

Andrew Marr discusses global issues with experts on Tonight with Andrew MarrAndrew Marr is joined by a panel of experts including Lieutenant General Sir Simon Mayall, Kurt Volker, Dr Ahmed El Mokhallati, Ivana Bartoletti, Annie Zaleski, Fraser Knight, Sam Lister, and John Stevens to discuss various global issues. Tune in to Tonight with Andrew Marr on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm. Read more ⮕

Listen: Premiership - Newcastle Falcons v Northampton SaintsListen to BBC Radio Newcastle commentary as Newcastle Falcons take on Northampton Saints in the Premiership. Read more ⮕

Listen: Premiership & Championship rugbyListen to local BBC radio commentaries of Saturday's action in the Premiership and Championship. Read more ⮕

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's huge Buckinghamshire mansion with sprawling kitchenBBC Strictly host Tess Daly and BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay live a very lavish life thanks to their successful showbiz careers - let's take a look inside their stunning home Read more ⮕

Coldcotes Circus Leeds: Man reported with hammer in Morrisons Daily as police launch robbery investigationAn investigation has been launched after a man with a hammer was reported to have entered a Leeds shop before leaving with cash. Read more ⮕

Leeds United potential 'without question' hides behind Daniel Farke's £150m Real Madrid quipDaniel Farke's tongue was firmly in cheek when he spoke about £150m sums, Real Madrid and Georginio Rutter after another joyful display but the manager is in no doubt as to his striker's potential. Read more ⮕