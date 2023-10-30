BBC pundit slates Newcastle United star

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourSubmitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourChris Sutton discussing the weekend’s Premier League action, including the match at Molineux.
The BBC Sport pundit awarding ‘This week’s winner of the simulation game’ to the Newcastle United defender. Chris Sutton referring to the incident where Hwang Hee-chan was punished for fouling Fabian Schar, which put Newcastle 2-1 up when Callum Wilson converted the penalty.
However, the BBC Sport pundit choosing to believe Schar dived to get the penalty, picking up the ‘simulation’ award just ahead of Man City’s Rodri who won a penalty when fouled by Rasmus Hojlund.“It was ridiculous from Rodri but a Swiss Roll from Fabian Schar.“You are a good player, Fabian, but that wasn’t a fabulous moment.“It doesn’t matter where you are around the world. We will hunt you down. headtopics.com
Similarly, Hwang Hee-chan miscontrolled the ball and then it became a real tangle with Fabian Schar. The referee giving the penalty and then after a lengthy wait, VAR seeing no reason to ask the referee to review it for a clear and obvious error.
I think that like the Man City penalty, the Schar one is a spot-kick decision you wouldn’t agree going against you. However, having watched the NUFC / Wolves incident countless times, just like VAR, I can’t tell for sure how much contact there is with Schar and whether or not a penalty. So it was impossible for VAR to overturn when they are seeing the same thing. headtopics.com
What I find amazing is that Newcastle United have suffered numerous far worse horrendous VAR / refereeing decisions, yet next to nothing made of them by the media compared to this.Newcastle United fans losing the plot
