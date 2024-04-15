BBC Presenter Clive Myrie bids farewell to colleague Mark Urban

The presenter led tributes to the journalist after his long career, with culinary queen Nigella Lawson also sharing her well wishes.
On hearing the news via X, formerly Twitter, Clive shared a solemn message saying: "Very sad news and a big loss for us. Good luck Mark."Mark announced his departure from the BBC on Sunday morning, choosing not to pursue other opportunities within the corporation, reports the Mirror. Mark responded to the TV chef, saying: "your words mean a lot to me, thank you. hopefully I will find other ways to share my ramblings with the world ", and Nigella replied: "We're all counting on it."
Join the Daily Record WhatsApp community! Get the latest news sent straight to your messages by joining our WhatsApp community today.No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the Daily Record team.If you're on a desktop, simply scan the QR code above with your phone and click 'Join Community'.
Top TV news It was said last year that the show, once led by Emily Maitlis, will reduce its team, cut its time by 10 minutes and focus less on investigative films, instead having more studio debates.
BBC Clive Myrie Mark Urban Farewell Departure Career Nigella Lawson Newsnight
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »
Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »