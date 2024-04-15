BBC Presenter Clive Myrie bids farewell to colleague Mark Urban

The presenter led tributes to the journalist after his long career, with culinary queen Nigella Lawson also sharing her well wishes.

On hearing the news via X, formerly Twitter, Clive shared a solemn message saying: "Very sad news and a big loss for us. Good luck Mark."Mark announced his departure from the BBC on Sunday morning, choosing not to pursue other opportunities within the corporation, reports the Mirror. Mark responded to the TV chef, saying: "your words mean a lot to me, thank you. hopefully I will find other ways to share my ramblings with the world ", and Nigella replied: "We're all counting on it."

Top TV news It was said last year that the show, once led by Emily Maitlis, will reduce its team, cut its time by 10 minutes and focus less on investigative films, instead having more studio debates.

