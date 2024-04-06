BBC Launches BBC Wonder Chase on Roblox

The BBC has launched BBC Wonder Chase , a free and fun Roblox world featuring some of the biggest BBC shows and famous faces . Players can enjoy mini games , collect coins, learn nature facts, and complete obstacle courses .

The experience aims to engage young people and bring the BBC to them.

BBC Roblox Wonder Chase Shows Famous Faces Mini Games Coins Obstacle Courses Young People

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCNews / 🏆 3. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Roblox's new AI creator tools conjure all the wonder and scepticism of a magic showChris Tapsell is Eurogamer's Deputy Editor and most decorated Football Manager. He used to write guides, and will send you links to his favourite spreadsheets if you ask him about League of Legends or competitive Pokémon.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

The BBC celebrates ABBA in April 50 years since their Eurovision win in 1974This April, the BBC celebrates this remarkable anniversary with a range of programmes on BBC Two, Radio 2, BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Welcome to the new BBC.comBBC.com – the BBC's international website – has had a makeover

Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »

BBC comedy quietly axed as star says 'it's over' and fans are furiousThe show which first aired on BBC Two in 2016, has been axed by the BBC

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Gladiators fans spot problem at end of final as they say 'BBC funding issue'BBC Gladiators fans said 'fund the BBC' after spotting the problem

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

MasterChef celebrates 20 years on BBC One and BBC iPlayerJohn Torode and Gregg Wallace are back for an exhilarating journey to discover the UK’s best amateur cook

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »