BBC iPlayer Desktop Downloads App to be Closed

BBC iPlayer users have been given a final warning before the Desktop Downloads app stops working on PC and Mac tomorrow. Users will no longer be able to play downloaded shows on desktops with the app. However, they can still stream on-demand and live shows on the online website. The change will not affect the mobile app on Android and iOS. Users will need an internet connection to watch iPlayer content on their computer or laptop, or they can use a smartphone or tablet instead.

The cost of a TV licence has also increased

