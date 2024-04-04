BBC Ignores 30th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

As next year's 30th anniversary of Martin Bashir's Panorama interview with Princess Diana looms, the BBC seems intent on ignoring it, having turned down two unsolicited drama treatments of the subject. Does it fear it's impossible to touch without provoking Prince William's ire? After Lord Dyson's 2021 report into the murkiness of Bashir's methods, William said: 'It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again.

