BBC EastEnders' Villain's Departure Confirmed After 18 Years

The departure of a BBC EastEnders' villain has been 'confirmed' after an 18-year stint, but fans have spotted an issue for The Six . Tuesday night's show seemed to suggest the exit of Dean Wicks . Sharon Watts was recently interrogated by the police regarding the death of her late fiance Keanu Taylor , whose body was discovered last week. Viewers will recall Keanu was killed at Christmas by Linda Carter . The Six subsequently concealed the crime and their involvement in it.
Keanu's body was hidden under the cafe floor, while the women informed the police that Keanu had attacked Nish Panesar and fled, reports the Mirror. This falsehood and his actual fate were recently revealed when his body was found at the cafe last week. Sharon has emerged as the prime suspect, and on Tuesday night, Linda was stunned to learn from her son, Johnny Carter, who is defending Sharon, that the rest of The Six are retaining the murder weapon as insurance and will frame Linda if necessary. However, Johnny pledged to resolve the situation by securing Sharon's release, even as she threatened him with a 24-hour deadline before she spills everything to the police. After much consideration, Linda finally decided to turn herself in. In a dramatic turn on the Square, Linda Carter and Stacey Slater witnessed a heated confrontation outside the Queen Vic between Dean Wicks and Harvey Monroe. Harvey accused Dean of tampering with his daughter Jade's medicatio
BBC Eastenders Villain Departure Confirmed Fans Issue The Six Dean Wicks Sharon Watts Keanu Taylor Murder Suspect Linda Carter The Square Johnny Carter Release Confrontation Queen Vic
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »