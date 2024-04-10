BBC EastEnders' Villain's Departure Confirmed After 18 Years

The departure of a BBC EastEnders' villain has been 'confirmed' after an 18-year stint, but fans have spotted an issue for The Six . Tuesday night's show seemed to suggest the exit of Dean Wicks . Sharon Watts was recently interrogated by the police regarding the death of her late fiance Keanu Taylor , whose body was discovered last week. Viewers will recall Keanu was killed at Christmas by Linda Carter . The Six subsequently concealed the crime and their involvement in it.

Keanu's body was hidden under the cafe floor, while the women informed the police that Keanu had attacked Nish Panesar and fled, reports the Mirror. This falsehood and his actual fate were recently revealed when his body was found at the cafe last week. Sharon has emerged as the prime suspect, and on Tuesday night, Linda was stunned to learn from her son, Johnny Carter, who is defending Sharon, that the rest of The Six are retaining the murder weapon as insurance and will frame Linda if necessary. However, Johnny pledged to resolve the situation by securing Sharon's release, even as she threatened him with a 24-hour deadline before she spills everything to the police. After much consideration, Linda finally decided to turn herself in. In a dramatic turn on the Square, Linda Carter and Stacey Slater witnessed a heated confrontation outside the Queen Vic between Dean Wicks and Harvey Monroe. Harvey accused Dean of tampering with his daughter Jade's medicatio

BBC Eastenders Villain Departure Confirmed Fans Issue The Six Dean Wicks Sharon Watts Keanu Taylor Murder Suspect Linda Carter The Square Johnny Carter Release Confrontation Queen Vic

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EastEnders spoilers: Linda's surprising move over rapist Dean's demandDame Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell told This Morning about how 'lovely' it's been to find love again with former EastEnders actress Tanya Franks, three years after Barbra passed from Alzheimer's/Dementia.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Linda and Cindy's almighty fight after dead body found in EastEndersIt speaks to her.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

BBC's EastEnders ranked as most popular British soap in UKAfter almost 7,000 episodes in four decades, EastEnders has been crowned the most popular UK soap according to Spin Genie UK

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

BBC EastEnders star engaged to comedian after proposal live on stageBBC EastEnders actress Sally Hodgkiss is now engaged after her Dancing on Ice and comedian boyfriend Rufus Hound popped the question live on stage at a music hall

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

BBC EastEnders villain's exit 'sealed' after 18 years - but fans spot problemEastEnders fans were left divided as The Six decided to frame Dean Wicks for Keanu Taylor's murder however some viewers were quick to point out a major issue.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

BBC EastEnders fans ‘rumble’ return of soap icon in new murder twistEastEnders fans are convinced that an iconic character could be making a return to the soap in the coming weeks after their name was mentioned during the ongoing murder plot

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »