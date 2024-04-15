BBC Countryfile Star Devastated by Wife's Cancer Diagnosis

BBC Countryfile star Adam Henson was left devastated following his wife's cancer diagnosis . Charlie Gilbert was given a crushing blow by medical staff in 2021 following tests.

The 58-year-old admitted he was left 'in tears' according to Birmingham Live. Charlie explained: "After 28 years together you do get a bit complacent, but getting married was suddenly really important - we didn't know how long we had left, and I wanted Adam to know I was committed to him." He continued: "There were a lot of tears and a lot of emotion in the room. Charlie wore an ivory dress and looked stunning when she walked in with her mum. We were both crying through the vows, and the next very emotional time for me was giving a speech at the reception."

Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages.

BBC Countryfile Star Adam Henson Wife Cancer Diagnosis Pancreatic Cancer Marriage Commitment

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBC Countryfile star 'in tears' as speaks about wife's cancer diagnosisBBC Countryfile star Adam Henson has opened up on his wife Charlie Gilbert's cancer diagnosis, with the couple marrying just days after the devastating news

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

BBC presenter John Craven, 83, claims there is 'disturbing' evidence of racism in the British...Veteran BBC Countryfile John Craven, 83, cited academics in BBC Countryfile magazine about how bigotry in the countryside can come across in 'mundane' ways.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Countryfile viewers hit out at 'non-Christian' phrase and 'pointless' safetyCountryfile viewers hit out at the BBC for the use of the phrase

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Countryfile viewers say 'can the BBC please explain' after baffling changeCountryfile has annoyed BBC One viewers tonight

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Countryfile star Anita Rani's split from husband after 14 years of marriageThe One Show and Countryfile presenter Anita Rani last year split from her husband Bhupinder Rehal after 14 years of marriage – the pair were said to have 'drifted apart'

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

BBC Countryfile's Adam Henson's early life, career and wife's cancer diagnosisThe Countryfile presenter has been working on the show since 2001

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »