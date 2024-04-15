BBC Countryfile Star Devastated by Wife's Cancer Diagnosis

BBC Countryfile star Adam Henson was left devastated following his wife's cancer diagnosis . Charlie Gilbert was given a crushing blow by medical staff in 2021 following tests.
The 58-year-old admitted he was left 'in tears' according to Birmingham Live. Charlie explained: "After 28 years together you do get a bit complacent, but getting married was suddenly really important - we didn't know how long we had left, and I wanted Adam to know I was committed to him." He continued: "There were a lot of tears and a lot of emotion in the room. Charlie wore an ivory dress and looked stunning when she walked in with her mum. We were both crying through the vows, and the next very emotional time for me was giving a speech at the reception."
