BBC Captures Audience Voices with Clay Characters

BBC audience members’ voices and unscripted conversations have been captured and matched with stop-motion clay characters , created by Aardman . The dialogue in the films is the audience members’ own descriptions of things they love on the BBC . One in particular features the voice of a Sheffield woman talking about her love of the long-running programme, Match of the Day (MOTD) and the “farfetched” EastEnders.
However, the noticeable change is that the character talking wasn’t a woman, but a dog in a handbag. In the 30-second short the Handbag Dog talks about how she never misses MOTD and can watch it anywhere. She then goes on to talk about her other love, EastEnders and would love to be Kat’s friend. This short is one of six shorts created using Claymation by Aardman – the company behind Morph, Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, among other
