BBC Captures Audience Voices with Clay Characters

BBC audience members’ voices and unscripted conversations have been captured and matched with stop-motion clay characters , created by Aardman . The dialogue in the films is the audience members’ own descriptions of things they love on the BBC . One in particular features the voice of a Sheffield woman talking about her love of the long-running programme, Match of the Day (MOTD) and the “farfetched” EastEnders.

However, the noticeable change is that the character talking wasn’t a woman, but a dog in a handbag. In the 30-second short the Handbag Dog talks about how she never misses MOTD and can watch it anywhere. She then goes on to talk about her other love, EastEnders and would love to be Kat’s friend. This short is one of six shorts created using Claymation by Aardman – the company behind Morph, Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, among other

BBC Audience Voices Clay Characters Aardman Match Of The Day Eastenders Short Film Claymation

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Yorkshire Post / 🏆 39. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paisley father and son to lend voices to Aardman short film on BBCA BBC show broadcasting Aardman short films which are voiced by viewers from around the UK will feature the voices of a father and son duo from Paisley - the show airs tonight at 7pm.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Things We Love: Behind the scenes of Aardman's BBC shortsThe best of art and culture from the BBC.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Public to star in Aardman shorts on the BBCBBC audience members unscripted conversations are paired with charming stop-motion clay characters, created by independent studio, Aardman

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

BBC's Aardman animation stars Watford kids as TV-loving miceA pair of Watford kids have starred in a new Aardman animation and shared their love for a Sir David Attenborough documentary series.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

BBC's EastEnders ranked as most popular British soap in UKAfter almost 7,000 episodes in four decades, EastEnders has been crowned the most popular UK soap according to Spin Genie UK

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

BBC EastEnders star engaged to comedian after proposal live on stageBBC EastEnders actress Sally Hodgkiss is now engaged after her Dancing on Ice and comedian boyfriend Rufus Hound popped the question live on stage at a music hall

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »