BBC apologises for playing Kool & The Gang 's ' Ladies Night ' during report on Iran 's missile attack on Israel .

News News

BBC,Apology,Kool & The Gang

BBC bosses apologise after Radio 2 plays Kool & The Gang's 'Ladies Night' during a report on Iran's missile attack on Israel. The technical issue occurred during the 5pm news bulletin and played as IDF spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner criticised Iran's actions. Listeners expressed their frustration with the mishap.

