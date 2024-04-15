BBC apologises for playing Kool & The Gang 's ' Ladies Night ' during report on Iran 's missile attack on Israel .

BBC apologises for playing Kool & The Gang's 'Ladies Night' during report on Iran's missile attack on Israel

BBC Apology Kool & The Gang Ladies Night Report Iran Missile Attack Israel Technical Issue News Bulletin IDF Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner Criticism Frustration

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBC apologises after soundtracking report on Iran's missile attack on Israel with segment of Kool &...A technical mishap on BBC Radio 2's Sunday 5pm news segment surprises listeners when they hear the intro to 'Ladies Night' by Kool & the Gang during the news about Israel-Iran tensions.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Welcome to the new BBC.comBBC.com – the BBC's international website – has had a makeover

Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »

The BBC celebrates ABBA in April 50 years since their Eurovision win in 1974This April, the BBC celebrates this remarkable anniversary with a range of programmes on BBC Two, Radio 2, BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Gladiators fans spot problem at end of final as they say 'BBC funding issue'BBC Gladiators fans said 'fund the BBC' after spotting the problem

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

BBC comedy quietly axed as star says 'it's over' and fans are furiousThe show which first aired on BBC Two in 2016, has been axed by the BBC

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

14 BBC shows wrongfully axed by BBC that everyone wants backBring them back!

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »