An advent calendar which is packed with skincare treats has been slashed by 40 per cent in a Debenhams deal.

Right now the Baylis & Harding Luxury Advent Calendar Gift Set which retails for £45 is on sale now for £27. Available on the Debenhams website, it promises 24 days of self-care products in the three scents of Jojoba, Vanilla & Almond Oil and Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit.

Baylis & Harding is known for its luxury hand washes, creams moisturisers, as well as indulgent body washes, bath soaks and soaps. As it's an advent calendar, it is not specified what product is revealed on each day to keep the element of surprise but some listed include shower crème, foot lotion, bath bubbles, bath milk, body butter and foot and bath soak crystals. headtopics.com

Some Baylis & Harding bestsellers include the Signature Luxury Handwash in Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit and a 500ml bottle costs just £1.69 in Boots. The brand's most renowned fragrance is a spicy fusion of jasmine and orange blossom with zesty top notes of the citrus fruits.

Shoppers can also get the advent calendar on Amazon, but for the slightly higher price of £28. If you're looking to shop around, Marks & Spencer's Beauty Advent Calendar contains £350 worth of products for £45. headtopics.com

