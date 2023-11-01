Harry Kane was an unused substitute as another opportunity for a first trophy at Bayern Munich was closed off

German champions Bayern Munich were stunned by a 96th-minute winner from third division Saarbrucken in the German Cup.Harry Kane was an unused substitute for an otherwise strong Bayern team featuring Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Manuel Neuer.It is the third time in four years in which Bayern - who have won the Bundesliga title in each of the last 11 seasons - have exited the German Cup in the second round, the stage at which top division sides enter the competition.

Bayern, who travel to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, also lost central defender Matthijs de Ligt to a serious-looking knee injury early in the match, leaving the side with only one fit centre-back. headtopics.com

Muller looked to have Bayern on track for a routine victory when he opened the scoring on 16 minutes, before De Ligt's injury forced midfielder Joshua Kimmich into defence and appeared to unsettle Bayern.

Saarbrucken grew in confidence and equalised in first-half stoppage time, Sontheimer tapping in a pass from Lukas Boeder after Bayern midfielder Frans Kratzig was forced into a mistake. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel sent on Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry from the bench in a bid for the winner - but not Kane. headtopics.com

Instead, the England captain was warming up as extra-time approached when 34-year-old left back Gaus produced a moment that will go down in German football history.'It was a Beatles sandwich, isn't that a nice thought?'England's defeat in Belgium leaves qualification for the Olympic Games in doubt as their weaknesses are exposed yet again.

