Bayern Munich Suffer Shock Defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich suffered their first Bundesliga defeat of the season on Saturday but when that defeat is 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt that is enough to spark talk of a crisis in Bavaria. Erik ten Hag is not the only coach under pressure at Old Trafford on Tuesday. When Niko Kovac saw his Bayern side beaten 5-1 in Frankfurt in November 2019, he was sacked within 24 hours. They were four points off top at the time - exactly where Thomas Tuchel finds his team now.

In both cases, the issues are about more than one match. The warning signs were there in the first game of the season when Bayern were beaten 3-0 inside their own stadium in the Supercup against RB Leipzig. At the start of last month, they were eliminated from domestic cup competition by third-tier side Saarbrucken. Harry Kane has been superb up front, the top scorer in the Bundesliga. But there is a growing feeling that his goal record is glossing over weaknesses that could prove costly when the competition intensifies in the second half of the seaso





SkySportsNews » / 🏆 60. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Copenhagen holds Bayern Munich to a goalless drawCopenhagen claimed a crucial point and kept their hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 alive after grinding out a goalless draw at Bayern Munich.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Indianapolis Colts 10-6 New England Patriots: Jonathan Taylor scores decisive TD as Mac Jones is benched in fourth quarterIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor gets his team on the board against the Patriots in Frankfurt

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Harry Redknapp praises Sir Bobby Charlton as England's greatest ever playerFormer football manager Harry Redknapp has hailed Sir Bobby Charlton as the best player in English history, sharing his memories of praying for Charlton and other Munich Air Disaster victims as a child. Redknapp also spoke highly of Charlton's character and his achievements for Manchester United and the national team.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Married At First Sight star 'never been happier' as they welcome first childMarried At First Sight's Elizabeth Sobinoff has confirmed the arrival of her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Alexander Vega in a post shared to social media

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Rookie Cop Arrests Machete-Wielding Thug on First DayPC Ali Malik is to be awarded for his bravery.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Politics latest: Braverman makes first public remark since Armistice Day violenceDefence Secretary Grant Shapps faces questions on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips as pressure grows on Rishi Sunak to sack Suella Braverman as home secretary. She has been accused of 'sowing the seeds of hatred' after her comments about the police and pro-Palestinian marches.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »