Bayern Munich Suffer Shock Defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich suffered their first Bundesliga defeat of the season on Saturday but when that defeat is 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt that is enough to spark talk of a crisis in Bavaria. Erik ten Hag is not the only coach under pressure at Old Trafford on Tuesday. When Niko Kovac saw his Bayern side beaten 5-1 in Frankfurt in November 2019, he was sacked within 24 hours. They were four points off top at the time - exactly where Thomas Tuchel finds his team now.
In both cases, the issues are about more than one match. The warning signs were there in the first game of the season when Bayern were beaten 3-0 inside their own stadium in the Supercup against RB Leipzig. At the start of last month, they were eliminated from domestic cup competition by third-tier side Saarbrucken. Harry Kane has been superb up front, the top scorer in the Bundesliga. But there is a growing feeling that his goal record is glossing over weaknesses that could prove costly when the competition intensifies in the second half of the seaso
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Copenhagen holds Bayern Munich to a goalless drawCopenhagen claimed a crucial point and kept their hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 alive after grinding out a goalless draw at Bayern Munich.
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »