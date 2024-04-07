Bayern Munich Sporting Director criticizes team after defeat against Heidenheim

Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl says Thomas Tuchel and his players should be 'ashamed' after their catastrophic 3-2 defeat against Heidenheim on Saturday. Tuchel, himself, was unable to explain his team's collapse against the Bundesliga minnows who became the first German top flight rookies to beat Bayern in 24 years.

The soon to be deposed champions were leading 2-0 at the break after goals from Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry, but conceded three in the second period to underline their lack of confidence and belief at present. Tuchel, whose team next visits Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, had no explanation. 'In the first 15 minutes of the second half, we gave away everything we had built up. Within the first minute, we actually completely stopped playing soccer and doing everything we'd done in the first half,' Tuchel sai

Bayern Munich Thomas Tuchel Defeat Heidenheim Bundesliga Champions League

