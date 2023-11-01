Bayern Munich's injury crisis deepens! Defender Matthijs de Ligt hobbles off in DFB-Pokal clash with Saarbrucken

SaarbruckenBayern Munich's injury crisis further deepened on Wednesday after star defender Matthijs de Ligt went off the pitch with a knee injury during the club's DFB-Pokal clash against Saarbrucken,

. The Dutch defender appeared to have twisted the joint and was taken off in the 25th minute, just nine minutes after Thomas Muller handed them the lead.Tuchel looked worried as De Ligt came off the pitch in excruciating pain. The club are alreadyLeon Goretzka due to injuries.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: goal »

Simon Jordan believes Harry Kane is doing precisely what was 'expected' at Bayern MunichHarry Kane is ripping up the Bundesliga so far this season, with the Englishman scoring 12 goals for Bayern Munich in the league and Simon Jordan has admitted that Kane is doing what was predicted at the German giants. Read more ⮕

Stuff of nightmares for Bayern Munich! Incredible 96th-minute winner sees Bundesliga giants dumped OUT of DFB-Pokal by third-tier SaarbruckenGerman giants Bayern Munich suffered a shock elimination from the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday when third-tier Saarbrucken scored a last-ditch winner. Read more ⮕

Fans joke Harry Kane is cursed as Bayern Munich lose to third tier German side in DFB Pokal...Fans are joking Harry Kane must be cursed after Bayern Munich were knocked out of the DFB Pokal by a third-tier German side. The England captain is yet to win a major trophy in his career, coming a… Read more ⮕

Man Utd legend David Beckham sends message to Harry Kane after Bayern Munich star's stunning goal from inside his own half against DarmstadtDavid Beckham teased Harry Kane with a message after Bayern Munich star's stunning halfway goal resembled the legend's 1997 strike against Wimbledon. Read more ⮕

€110m Liverpool, Man City target urged to snub transfer – ‘must not happen under any circumstances’Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala has been encouraged to snub interest from Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester City. Read more ⮕

Liverpool's 'incoming' sporting director Max Eberl's best signings include wonderkids and bargainsLiverpool and Bayern Munich have both reached an agreement with former Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl, the French media have claimed. Read more ⮕