Battlefield 2042 Season 7: Turning Point Marks the Final Season

Players working through the Battlefield 2042 achievements should know that Season 7 : Turning Point is the game's final season . As announced alongside Motive Studio joining the DICE, Criterion, and Ripple Effect on the franchise, Battlefield 2042 won't be getting any more seasons as the teams are now focusing on the next game . Battlefield 2042 may not have yet joined our list of the best FPS games on Xbox since its bumpy launch in 2021, but it's turned into a game worth revisiting.

Battlefield 2042's seasonal content is coming to an end. As announced on the Battlefield website, Season 7: Turning Point will be the final 'official season' added to Battlefield 2042. Once Season 7 ends, the Battlefield teams will be turning their attention to the next game in the series. We can still expect new in-game challenges, events, modes, and general maintenance to continue, however, so Battlefield 2042 isn't being dropped completely; we'll just not be getting the mass shake-ups that come with the big seasonal updates, and most likely, battle passes. 'We know this news may be disappointing. However, as we looked at what the future of the series required, it became clear it was time for us to shift our resources and focus to be fully dedicated to what comes next,' the blog read

