Battle for the soul of Ashton Park: Legal challenge expected after residents 'totally ignored' in favour of ambitious plans

Councillors and residents have called for an urgent rethink over a set of roadworks in suburban Preston, amid reports of multiple accidents in a matter of days.

Preston, Roadworks, Accidents, Gas Main Works, Tag Lane, Crossroads

Councillors and residents in Preston are calling for a rethink of roadworks in the area after multiple accidents occurred in a matter of days. Gas main works have closed one side of Tag Lane, causing confusion for drivers at the crossroads. The company responsible for the works has urged motorists to pay attention to the signs, while local representatives are demanding new arrangements to be put in place.

