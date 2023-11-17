Barton House residents protest against lack of help after evacuation

Hundreds of people forced out of their homes after their tower block was deemed a ‘major’ structural risk have held a protest against the ‘lack of help’ they have received. Barton House residents gathered at Bristol City Hall this morning to accuse the council of a lack of communication following their evacuation from their homes. Around 400 people who live there were told to pack a bag of clothes and leave on Tuesday evening without warning.

Surveys conducted on three of the 98 flats found a risk to the structure of the block in the event of a ‘fire, explosion or large impact’. Tenants were told to stay away to allow more investigations to be carried out, but they claim they are ‘still in the dark’ three days on

