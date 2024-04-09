Bartender Helps Harassed Customers with Secret Message

A quick-thinking bartender has been hailed a "hero" after he stepped in to help two female customers who were being harassed by a creepy man at his pub. Max Gutierrez has been praised for going above and beyond for Trinity Allie and her pal. The mixologist, who works at a bar in St Petersburg , Florida , noticed the two women were looking increasingly awkward over the unwanted attention from a male customer.

And the caring barman subtly handed Trinity a secret message, which he had disguised as her receipt. Tacked to a receipt board, the discreet message informed the girls that, if they wanted, Max would have the prowling punter removed, The Mirror reports. The note read: "If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder, and I will have him removed. He's giving ME the CREEPS." Trinity, who goes by the username @trinityallie on X, formerly Twitter, shared a picture of the note online, praising Max for his actions. She wrote: "This man was harassing me and my friend, and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs." She further explained how Max had to confront the man, telling him to leave the girls alone before removing him from the ba

