Barry Robson insists he has 'unconditional' Aberdeen FC fan support

The Dons flew into a 4-0 lead with a Jamie McGrath double plus goals from Duk and Nicky Devlin. And boss Robson couldn’t hide his delight with the result ahead of Saturday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. He said: “It was a good boost for us. We were good all over the pitch and passed it well. Credit to Motherwell, it’s a great pitch. That helped us and we passed it with good speed. We thoroughly deserved the win.

“We just need to keep going. We need to win games in the league. There have been certain games we’ve been really pleasing on the eye but we’re a work in progress. It was a good result for us and I’m really pleased for the players, who work so hard every day, and the supporters.

“I’ve had nothing but unconditional support from the fans. They’ve been first class. We need them. They can pull you through games when you’ve got that backing.” Follow Record Sport on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all of the up-to-the minute breaking news, video and audio on the SPFL, the Scotland national team and beyond. headtopics.com

You can also follow our dedicated Rangers and Celtic podcast pages and sign up to our newsletters to make sure you never miss a beat throughout the season. We've also entered the world of WhatsApp with our Rangers community and Celtic community up and running. Follow NOW to get your club's latest breaking news and transfer gossip directly to your phone.

Barry Robson tempers Stuart Kettlewell claim with Motherwell admissionThe Dons boss has nothing but respect for his Motherwell counterpart Stuart Kettlewell. Read more ⮕

Concerns grow over Aberdeen's form and style of playAberdeen legend Willie Miller expresses concerns over the lack of progress in the team's performance and style of play this season. The club's recent defeats and poor form have raised questions about manager Barry Robson's ability to create a cohesive and successful team. Read more ⮕

Robson Green struggles to concentrate on Grantchester set amid 'surreal' surpriseThe DI Geordie Keating actor was completely distracted Read more ⮕

Aberdeen bounce back to prolong Motherwell's woesAberdeen bounce back from a patchy run of form to inflict a heavy Scottish Premiership defeat on Motherwell - their fifth defeat in six league games. Read more ⮕

Liverpool star can offer Preston North End major boost after frustrating three monthsThe former Aberdeen man has spent the first few months of the season out injured Read more ⮕

Scots family forced to flee mould-ridden flat after roof collapsesKarolina Osinska packed up her belongings and left the property in Aberdeen with her three children. Read more ⮕