Barry Cryer: Son Bob reflects on talent of Yorkshire comedy legend and the humble father behind the jokes

“It always gave you a lovely feeling that dad was confirming he had a good time and that there would be a tomorrow,” son Bob reflects. The day that the Leeds-born writer, comedian, and actor passed away, his family were desperate to hear those words again as they gathered by his bedside in hospital. Sadly, of course, the phrase never came. For Bob, writing his late father’s biography, published yesterday, presented a way of “creating a tomorrow that would always be there”.

” Barry went on to pen material for the most recognisable names in British comedy. His list of clients was a veritable showbusiness encyclopaedia – from Morecambe and Wise to Bob Hope, with Kenny Everett, Tommy Cooper and the Two Ronnies in between. “Dad loved comedy when everything was falling apart, when the wheels were coming off, which is why I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue was such a mainstay of his life,” Bob says. “He loved professional amateurism - there’s a humility to that.

Read more:

The Yorkshire Post »

