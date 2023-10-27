Barnsley supporters trust register 'disgust' at treatment of Horsham FC fans following controversial FA Cup tie switch

It follows strong criticism from the non-league club aimed in the direction of the Football Association, South Yorkshire Police and Barnsley after the tie was moved to Friday, November 3. In a statement, Barnsley said that the decision was made by SYP due to the fact that three other South Yorkshire clubs are action on the Saturday, prompting the decision to switch the tie at Oakwell to 'ease the impact on resourcing requirements.

'Again, as happens all too often, it would appear supporters travelling to the game were not considered at all.' Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola had earlier slammed the decision to switch the tie to a Friday night - the game is not being broadcast on TV - while Horsham committee vice-chairman Mark Barrett has written to South Yorkshire Police Commissioner Dr Alan Billings to express his ‘complete dismay’ at the forces’ decision to move the tie, a huge game in the history of the club.

