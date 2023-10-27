Barnsley man attacked by own dog faces sanctions

The dog was seized by police following the attack, but can now be returned to its ownerA Barnsley dog owner who was attacked by his own pet has had strict sanctions imposed on him by a court.

Nathan Kilner, of Thurnscoe, spent three days in hospital after he was bitten by his dog, Bonza, a Staffordshire bull terrier, on 9 June.At Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Thursday Mr Kilner, 30, was ordered to keep Bonza in a secure cage or muzzled when people visited his home.

Emergency services were called just before 01:20 BST after the animal was seen attacking Mr Kilner on King Street. Dog Legislation Officer PC Paul Jameson said: "Bonza was still displaying signs of aggression, so the decision to seize him was made to protect his family and the community surrounding him. headtopics.com

"Bonza had already attempted to escape his property, and when dogs are in an aggressive, worried or stressed state it can take days for them to calm down back to their normal nature."At the hearing on Thursday, a judge ordered that Bonza could be returned to his owner.

However, as well as ordering the animal to be muzzled or caged for the protection of visitors, the judge said Bonza must be walked on a lead by a person aged 16 or over and be muzzled when out of his home. headtopics.com

The judge also ordered Mr Kilner to take out third-party insurance, neuter Bonza, and install higher fencing around his property so the dog could not escape.PC Jameson said: "Our priority is public safety. Without conditions and responsible ownership this dog could have caused further serious injuries to someone, including children."

