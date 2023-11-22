Barnsley kicked out of FA Cup for fielding ineligible player

Barnsley have been kicked out of the FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player in their first-round replay win at non-league Horsham. Although Barnsley have not named the player, Football Association rules state only players who are eligible for the initial FA Cup tie can feature in a replay. Forward Aiden Marsh was on loan at National League side York City when the first game took place on 3 November, before being recalled three days later.

The 20-year-old then started in the replay in West Sussex on 14 November. "This mistake - although unintentional - falls way below the high standards we set at this club and is simply not what you deserve," Barnsley's statement added. "We have already conducted a full internal investigation and have subsequently put safeguards in place to ensure this will never happen again." The ruling means Isthmian League Premier Division side Horsham will now play in the second round of the FA Cup for only the second time in their history





