Barnsley denied goal and penalty in defeat to Charlton

Fabio Jalo saw a goal ruled out for offside, while Devante Cole was denied a penalty after tangling with Addicks defender Michael Hector. Alfie May notched twice for Charlton , sending Collins’ men home empty-handed. Speaking after the game Collins said: “We should have been sitting here with a point. But we’re not because of a poor decision at the end of the game. He’s a yard onside, so I’m really disappointed with that.” “It’s a stonewall penalty.
Devante goes through, he’s about to shoot, he gets bundled over. How he didn’t get that, I’m not quite sure.” Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week Barnsley did carve open an array of opportunities but their only goal came from the penalty spot, when Adam Phillips levelled proceedings from 12 yards. Cole was given the nod up front but it has now been over two months since has last registered a league goal. Collins said: “At half-time, we should have been in the lea
Barnsley Charlton Defeat Goal Penalty Offside Disappointment Decisions
