Bargain Three-Bedroom Property Up for Auction in Hucknall

A three-bedroom property in Hucknall is going up for auction with a reduced price. The property, listed in August 2023 for £175,000, has had £45,000 knocked off the original price. It features three reception rooms, a fitted kitchen, and a rear garden.

The house will be sold through a modern auction with no upward chain.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Photos show progress of new village where hundreds of homes will be builtFormer farmland near Hucknall will eventually host 805 new homes and a primary school

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Leeds United tipped to sign Sean Longstaff for bargain price this summerFormer Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer has responded to the club being linked with a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Grab the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D from Currys for a bargain priceReece Bithrey is a twenty-one-year-old freelance journalist who reviews and writes about shiny things for a living. Lots of shiny things.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Bargain house reduced by quarter of original asking priceA total of £45,000 has been knocked off the price in recent months

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Charming rural Scottish cottage with hillside views for sale for bargain priceA rare opportunity to buy a cute Scottish cottage in an idyllic setting has just come up, with the property even featuring a sunroom where you can make the most of the magnificent views.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

The sublime Logitech MX Master 3S is down to a bargain price from AmazonReece Bithrey is a twenty-one-year-old freelance journalist who reviews and writes about shiny things for a living. Lots of shiny things.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »