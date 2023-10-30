Bargain 3 bed Buckshaw Village family home with cosy lounge, fitted kitchen, and landscaped garden for sale

On the market for offers in excess of £199,995 with Ben Rose, this three-bed semi-detached family home in Buckshaw Village features a welcoming reception hall, a downstairs toilet, a family lounge, a fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a wonderful rear garden with patio and lawn areas. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss some of these other local homes on the market… Huge 5 bed Clayton le Woods cul de sac family home with magical rear garden on the market for attractive price Uber modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale Huge 1902 Hoghton countryside manor house with four living rooms, large gardens, and stylish design up for sale

