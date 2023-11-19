Bare-knuckle fighters go head-to-head in brutal brawl

The two bare-knuckle fighters go head-to-head as a cameraman desperately tries to capture every gory moment. In a desperate bid for glory, Alex, 32, then attempts to eye-gouge his opponent before being crowned winner, with the camera zooming in on his chunk of ear, now lying on the concrete floor. The top three underground fight clubs have gained 51 million views for their latest fixtures, a rise of 162% from last year.

The documentary, UNTOLD: The Secret World of Fight Clubs, aims to uncover what is driving young men to put their lives on the line by gaining unprecedented access to two leading clubs. Welder Alex participated in the first UK brawl of the Swedish-based King Of The Streets last year, a 'no rules, no rounds' bare-knuckle fight club where the aim is to knock out your opponent or force them into submission





🏆 33. TheSun » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tactical tweak is bad news for two Man Utd stars as midfield struggle laid bareMan United's Ella Toone, Rachel Williams and Mary Earps kept their WSL dreams alive against Brighton - here are the talking points from the game

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 33. / 60,984 Read more »

Two women arrested as police called after 'fight breaks out' on streetPolice said enquiries into the incident are ongoing

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 33. / 60,984 Read more »

Frank Warren to offer Francis Ngannou 'top level' fight and names two possible opponentsThe Cameroonian could be set for more big paydays in the boxing ring.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 33. / 60,984 Read more »

Final list of 12 candidates who will fight two crucial council by-electionsVoters in Kearsley and Westhoughton North will be electing councillors next month

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 33. / 60,984 Read more »

Exclusive: Alexandra Burke discusses newborn baby in rare insight into raising two children under twoThe Bad Boys singer and West End star exclusively reveals how she's adapting to life as a mum-of-two

Source: hellomag - 🏆 33. / 60,984 Read more »

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Heavyweight Title Clash Could Be DelayedFrank Warren suggests that the highly anticipated heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk may be postponed due to Fury's recent fight with Francis Ngannou. The fight was originally scheduled for December 23 or early next year, but Fury needs time to recover from his injuries before entering training camp. The fight could potentially take place in March.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 33. / 60,984 Read more »