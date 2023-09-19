Bare knuckle boxer jailed for assaulting elderly man

The left hook wouldn't have looked out of place in the boxing ring. Neither would the straight right that followed moments later. But bare knuckle boxer Dougie Joyce wasn't in the ring - he was sat on a stool in the back room of a Northern Quarter pub. And the man on the receiving end of the barrage of punches was a defenceless 78-year-old pensioner. Last week Joyce, a member of one of Greater Manchester's most well-known Traveller families, was jailed for the vicious assault.

After he was sent down for 19 months, police described him as an 'aggressive and violent man who intended to intimidate and inflict pain on a vulnerable 78-year-old'. READ MORE: The Berkeley Brothers: Twins rose up the ranks of the Fallowfield Mandem - and terrorised gangland READ MORE: How Peter Fury faced down Stockport's 'Mr Big' - then turned his life around in prison Joyce, 35, the eldest of seven brothers and four sisters, began boxing aged six. A successful schoolboy and amateur fighter, he reportedly turned down a role in Channel 4's My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding to become 'the next Tyson Fury





