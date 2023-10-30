Barclays warning as thousands of accounts to be closed

Barclays has confirmed plans to close bank accounts of people who no longer live in the UK. The move will affect thousands of expats with a UK current or savings account with the high street lender.

It could mean those affected will no longer be able to access their savings or pension unless they move their money. Barclays has been writing to customers, giving them six months’ notice. Expats can still open a global account with the bank, but they will need to have a balance of £100,000 to avoid paying a monthly charge of £40.

Customers living abroad with a loan or mortgage with Barclays will not have their product closed down, but they won't be able to apply for an additional loan or remortgage if they are registered outside the UK. Barclays told The Mirror the move comes following a review in 2021, and said it will affect "a small percentage" of its overall customer base. headtopics.com

A Barclays spokesman said: “As a ring fenced bank, our Barclays UK products are designed for customers within the UK. We will no longer be offering personal current or savings accounts to retail customers with addresses registered with us outside of the United Kingdom, subject to limited exceptions. We are contacting impacted customers to give them advance notice of this decision and explain the next steps they need to take.

Customers who feel they have had their account closed unfairly can complain to the free Financial Ombudsman Service. The news from Barclays comes after Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Halifax and the Bank of Scotland, announced in 2021 that it would close the accounts of 13,000 expats living in Europe. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: nottslive »

Customers warned of increasing branch closures across UKCustomers of various banks have been alerted to a rise in branch closures, with the 1,000th closure recently reported. LINK, a service that tracks closures, is urging customers to contact them if they are unaware of their nearest branch. Major banks such as NatWest, Halifax, Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC, and Santander have all closed branches recently, with a total of 81 closures so far. The closure of a Virgin Money branch highlights the shift towards digital banking and reduced in-store transactions. Read more ⮕

Robinsons Artisan Family Bakery to Close After 159 YearsRobinsons Artisan Family Bakery, a beloved family-run business in Greater Manchester, is set to close its doors after 159 years due to rising costs of energy and ingredients. Read more ⮕

Beloved rides at Alton Towers to close permanentlyThree popular rides at Alton Towers theme park in Stoke-on-Trent will be permanently closed as the park prepares to shut for the winter. The Retro Squad rides, including Funk 'n' Fly and Spinjam, will not return next year. Fans express disappointment and hope for new attractions in the future. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street spoilers: Asha grows close to another girlCoronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV. Read more ⮕

Pub Landlady Forced to Close After Selling Saucy Snaps to Keep Business AfloatA pub landlady who sold saucy snaps for £12 to keep her boozer open has been forced to close it after running out of cash. She charged fans £12 a month for racy pics - telling them that 'you subscribing could mean the survival of a Great British Boozer'. The pub said: 'It's taken us a day or so to figure out the words for this post, so maybe it's just best to be blunt.' The statement added that Lauren and her husband Paul had ploughed their own money into the pub in a desperate bid to keep it open. 'So . . . I thought I’d combine a guy’s (and lots of girls’) favourite things. Read more ⮕

Cornish Family Theme Park to Close for Winter to Ensure Long-Term FutureA Cornish family theme park has announced it will close its doors this winter in a bid to "ensure the long-term future" of the site. The park will carry out upgrades during the closure and plans to reopen in March 2024. Despite causing disappointment, the park looks forward to welcoming visitors back in 2024. Read more ⮕