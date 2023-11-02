Barcelona’s dressing-room dynamic is changing – Gundogan’s Clasico criticism proves it

Five days have passed since El Clasico and some fans might still be wondering which was more ruthless: ’s two goals that decided the game or the assessment from that followed. “I’m coming from the dressing room and after a result like that, I wished to see more anger, frustration or disappointment,” Gundogan said. Advertisement “This is a little bit of a problem, you know? There has to be more emotion, especially when you lose.

Only in recent years has he begun to assume a role of authority off the pitch and moving further towards that has helped him with his performances. Long before he officially became the team’s third vice-captain, following Pique’s retirement last November, Ter Stegen was one of the few characters in the dressing room who publicly and privately voiced concerns about standards dropping within the team in recent years.

