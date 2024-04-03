Barbara Flynn teases romance for her character in Beyond Paradise

With the latest series of Beyond Paradise now officially underway, one of the stars of the show Barbara Flynn recently opened up about what lies ahead for her character Anne Lloyd, including teasing a romance with a very famous Doctor Who star. Appearing on Tuesday’s This Morning on 2 April, Barbara spilled the beans on where exactly Anne is at the moment in her life and how she’s finding the dating scene as an older woman.

Speaking to show hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond, Barbara said: “She’s coming to a bit, after the death of her husband. She starts this dating and it’s a foreign world, she is completely lost - and if it weren’t for a great deal of help with the pushing and the swiping and the whatever you have to do on dating apps these days, she’d be lost.” The star then revealed that her character was receiving plenty of advice and support from the people around her, which included plenty of dating tips that may raise an eyebrow or tw

