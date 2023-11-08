Bar keeps licence after violent incidents

A bar in Stalybridge, UK, has kept its licence despite a string of violent incidents, including a man having part of his ear bitten off and another being knocked unconscious on the dance floor. The Back to the 80's bar was reviewed by Tameside council's liquor licensing panel after several assaults involving both customers and staff. In one incident, a man was thrown out of the bar and then assaulted by a member of staff and an off-duty door staff member.

CCTV footage showed the victim being held down while another person kicked and stamped on his head, causing serious injuries

