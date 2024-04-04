Banksy-like mural appears in Birmingham's Gay Village

The mural, depicting Wizard of Oz character Dorothy , can be seen in Birmingham ’s Gay Village on Kent Street. It shows a shoeless Dorothy reaching for her iconic ruby high-heels, which have been hung over a nearby electric cable. Southside BID has tweeted speculating as to whether the new art could be the work of the elusive artist - while a Birmingham -based art critic said the work had ‘all the hallmarks of Banksy .
’ Phil Oldershaw, director of Gay Village bar, Sidewalk, said they were alerted to the mural’s appearance this morning on the side of their property. It was defaced within hours of being unveiled, with the reindeers sprayed to have red noses. Birmingham-based art historian and critic Ruth Millington said artwork bears ‘all the hallmarks’ of an original Banksy piece. “Banksy doesn’t just stick to 2D art, he plays with objects in real life,” she said. “We can see the artwork interacting with the shoes on the telephone wire which is very clever
Banksy Mural Birmingham Gay Village Dorothy Art
