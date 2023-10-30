Bank of England interest rate decision due this week predicted to stay the same

Economy experts are predicting that the Bank of England will avoid another in terest rate rise when it meets next week, which would make it the second pause in a row after almost two years of consecutive hikes.

He explained: "It would only take one committee member to change their mind to tip the balance in favour of more tightening - but we're doubtful.” Experts at Investec said that the decision makers might still decide to hike rates. They said that the MPC last time put a lot of weight behind the fall in the flash Purchasing Managers' Index, but this flash measure - which is preliminary - was later heavily revised.

It said that since last time economic data has been soft, including lower than expected inflation in September, worse gross domestic product than in prior forecasts, and weak retail sales and consumer confidence. It is not a fully coherent picture, but one consistent with the economy at the early stages of entering a recession. headtopics.com

Top Money Stories Today Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "As more homeowners are forced to take on big increases in monthly mortgage costs as their deals come to an end, the effect of financial fragility is likely to show up in more frugal spending patterns and more uncertainty about jobs moves and reticence when it comes to pay demands.

"Fresh weakness in the housing market, with prices continuing to fall, affects people's perceptions of their wealth - and with house moves on hold, it won't encourage spending on renovations and interior decor.” headtopics.com

Sign up to our Record Money newsletter and get the top stories sent to your inbox daily from Monday to Friday, including a special cost of living edition on a Thursday - sign up here.Ms Streeter added: “If wage growth and goods and services price increases keep heading down, it'll make policymakers more adverse to another hike.

