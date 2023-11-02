Bank expected to keep rates unchanged amid recession fears

Eyes will be turned towards the Bank of England’s forecasts for the UK economy on Thursday as decision-makers are expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25%.

Last time the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met, in September, it said that it downgraded its outlook for the third quarter of 2023, predicting that gross domestic product (GDP) would only rise by 0.1%, compared with the 0.4% increase it had forecast just a month earlier.

Now Bank watchers will be keen to find out whether the economists on Threadneedle Street think that the UK might be heading for a recession.The release of Thursday’s MPC Report will come just one day less than a year since the Bank forecast that the UK was on course for its longest recession since the 1930s. headtopics.com

It is also almost exactly a year since the MPC hiked interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on November 3, 2022, the biggest single increase since 1989.In September, the Bank kept rates unchanged at 5.25% – the first hold decision for nearly two years after 14 hikes in a row.Experts believe that Thursday’s meeting will see rates held once more as inflation has eased back and as the Bank’s flurry of rate increases takes its toll on the economy.

“It would only take one committee member to change their mind to tip the balance in favour of more tightening – but we’re doubtful,” Mr Smith said. She pointed to recent soft economic data, including lower-than-expected inflation in September, worse GDP than in prior forecasts and weak retail sales and consumer confidence. headtopics.com

