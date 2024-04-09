Bangladeshi Student Arrested for Stabbing Mother to Death in Bradford

A Bangladeshi student wanted on suspicion of stabbing a mother to death while she was pushing her baby through Bradford in a pram has today been arrested by police. A major manhunt was launched for Habibur Masum after 27-year-old Kulsuma Akter was ambushed in a shocking daylight attack while she walked with her five-month-old son during a shopping trip on Saturday. The suspect, from Oldham, was arrested in the early hours of this morning in the Aylesbury area - 180 miles away from Bradford .
He is believed to be the father of the child - according to locals - and his Facebook says he is married. Masum appeared at Tameside Magistrates' Court accused of assaulting and threatening to kill Ms Akter last November but was released on bail. Prosecutors argued for Masum to be remanded in custody after he pleaded not guilty to the charges, it emerged today. However, his solicitor argued he should not be jailed and magistrates agreed to grant Masum conditional bail, on the basis that he was to have no contact with the victim and another relative, and not to go to a particular address in Oldham. The case was adjourned for 10 months, with Masum next ordered to appear before JPs on September 30. Habibur Masum is a wannabe blogger who previously posted videos of shopping hauls in Primark Masum seen grinning on CCTV while waiting to catch a bus on Market Street in Bradford at
Bangladeshi Student Arrested Stabbing Mother Death Bradford
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
