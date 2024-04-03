Balmoral Castle to Open Interior for Public Tours

King Charles III is opening the interior of Balmoral Castle to the public for the first time, offering small group tours for £100 or £150 with afternoon tea. Guests will have access to rooms used by the King and Queen, dining rooms, the drawing room, the page's lobby, and the Red Corridor.

This move aligns with the King's desire to open more official residences to the public.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

King Charles to open up Balmoral Castle to public for first timeKing Charles is to open up Balmoral to the public for the first time in the historic castle's 169-year history.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Balmoral Castle to open to public for first time as royal estate announces toursIn a historic move, the royal residence of Balmoral Castle in Scotland will open its doors to the public this summer as part of private tours that will include previously off-limits areas.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

King Charles to Open Balmoral to the Public for the First Time in 169 YearsPaying guests will now be able to visit and explore the Royal Family’s private Scottish retreat in Aberdeenshire for a few months this summer. The grounds, gardens and exhibitions will open to the public from Saturday, May 4 until Sunday, August 11.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Cancer-stricken King Charles is spotted leaving Windsor Castle and arriving at Clarence House in...His Majesty, 75, who is continuing cancer treatment, was seated in the back of a royal limousine as he departed his Berkshire home before arriving in the capital.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Cancer-stricken King Charles is spotted leaving Windsor Castle and arriving at Clarence House in...His Majesty, 75, who is continuing cancer treatment, was seated in the back of a royal limousine as he departed his Berkshire home before arriving in the capital.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Royal Family latest: King and Queen to attend Easter service at Windsor CastleThe King and Queen will attend church later today for an Easter service. They will be joined by other royals at the annual service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »