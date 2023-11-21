Ballyholme Beach in Northern Ireland Fails Bathing Water Quality Standard

A beach in Northern Ireland has not met the minimum bathing water quality standard for the second year in a row. Ballyholme beach in Co Down was the only bathing water in Northern Ireland to not meet the minimum standard, with the remaining 25 meeting the standards for water quality when measured against the standards for faecal indicator organisms.

Eighteen bathing waters are classified as ‘Excellent’, a prerequisite for the coveted Blue Flag Award and the highest water quality standard, six have met the ‘Good’ standard, and one the ‘Sufficient’ standard





