Ballroom Dance Champion Faces Sentencing for Sex Offences Against Underage Girl

A ballroom dance champion, Richard Still, has been pictured for the first time as he awaits sentencing for a string of sex offences against an underage girl . Still admitted to asking the girl to send him sexual or erotic images and pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual activity with a child. He is currently ordered to stay at his home before appearing at Reading Crown Court next month.





Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HELLOMAG: LIVE: Strictly Come Dancing Week 5: All the glitz and glamour from the ballroomChart the highs and lows of Week 5

Source: hellomag | Read more »

LİVELANCS: G4 brings dazzling Christmas tour back to the Tower BallroomLook forward to an evening of exquisite harmonies and unique arrangements of beautiful seasonal classics

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: Gig review: The Rosadocs at Sheffield City Hall BallroomThe South Yorkshire indie five-piece returned to their hometown and captivated the crowd with their usual upbeat, energetic performance.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Date Roxy Ballroom will open new city centre venueIt will be the city's first Roxy Ballroom to allow under 18s accompanied by an adult

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Viewers Distracted by Blackpool Tower Ballroom References on Strictly Come DancingViewers watching this week's show at home were quick to point out they did not need reminding where next week's show will take place

Source: nottslive | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Strictly couple 'to win' named as they're set to go 'head to head' with one pairIt comes ahead of the 12 remaining couples return to the ballroom this weekend

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »