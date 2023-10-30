Ballon dOr prize money explained as Lionel Messi expected to win his eighth trophy

Heading into Monday night’s ceremony in Paris, France. The overriding feeling is that Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi will win his eighth Ballon d’Or.is the heavy favourite after a brilliant year in which he inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar.

Ahead of the event, some details about the Ballon d’Or including its worth and whether players receive prize money have been reported., the Ballon d’Or trophy is reportedly worth around €3000 and it weighs just over seven kilograms.In terms of prize money, it is believed that there isn’t any prize money directly involved with winning the Ballon d’Or.

However, many players will have clauses within their contracts which enable them to pocket a huge sum if they get their hands on the golden trophy.claimed that Madrid star Luka Modric received €800,000 from his sponsor Nike when he won the Ballon d’Or in 2018.reported that Cristiano Ronaldo negotiated a bonus worth €4 million for winning the award. headtopics.com

