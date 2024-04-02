Balding Fugitive Upset Over Police Description

A balding fugitive named Daniel Kellaway is upset that the police described him as having a receding hairline in their appeal for his whereabouts. Kellaway, who is wanted for driving offences, criminal damage, and threatening behaviour, sarcastically replied that he would go to Turkey to fix his hairline before they catch him.

Despite his criminal activities, Kellaway has gained fans on social media and even asked the police to update his age after his birthday had passed.

