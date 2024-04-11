Bahrain National Team Confirms Attendance at 2024 SuperCupNI

The Bahrain National Team have confirmed their attendance at 2024 SuperCupNI thanks to the efforts of Conor Marlin , a friend of the tournament and a native of Tyrone . Marlin, who previously managed Tyrone at the tournament, is now working as a Talent Coach with FIFA and is collaborating with the Bahrain FA to provide guidance and advice. The Bahrain National Team will participate in the Junior (U14) section of the tournament.

Sam Gamble, a member of the tournament management team, expressed their delight in welcoming Bahrain to Northern Ireland. Gamble mentioned their previous work together at Club NI and how Conor's new role with FIFA in Bahrain led to the invitation. The Bahrain FA is excited to attend this prestigious tournament

Bahrain National Team Supercupni Conor Marlin Tyrone FIFA Tournament Junior Section Northern Ireland

