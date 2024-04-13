Bagnaia and Marquez Collide in Portuguese GP

While battling for what would have been fourth place, Bagnaia and Marquez collided on lap 23 of 25 of the Portuguese GP last month while trading places. The collision was deemed a racing incident by the FIM stewards, but Gresini ’s Marquez felt the fault lay at Bagnaia ’s door for a retaliation he felt was unnecessary.
The incident marked the first flashpoint of the season Ducati was warned about last year when eight-time world champion Marquez signed with Gresini to race a year-old Desmosedici in 2024. While both sat in the same press conference on Thursday ahead of the Americas Grand Prix, neither was asked about the incident. Speaking to motogp.com during second practice, Grassilli says he sent both a message after the incident and the response suggested both had already moved on. “Very easy: I sent both of them a message on, I can’t remember Monday or Tuesday ,” Grassilli said when asked what he did to defuse the situation. “Just ‘hey guys, everything under control?’ Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing and Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images “And Pecco and Marc answered me like ‘yes, everything under control, looking forward to COTA’. So, positive, very positive.” In the same interview, Grassilli also touched on Ducati’s current discussions with satellite squads VR46 and Pramac about extending their respective partnership
