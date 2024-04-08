Bad Weather Forces Closure of Greater Manchester's Outdoor Inflatable Bounce Park

The owners of Greater Manchester 's outdoor inflatable bounce park have been forced to close it because of the bad weather . Open Air Bounce reopened for the Easter holidays with the 'country's largest inflatable' and had been set to run sessions throughout the school break. But the wet weather has taken its toll and bosses of the attraction, based at Umberton Farm, in Over Hulton, Bolton, have had to shut it for the rest of this week.

READ MORE: Things to do with kids Easter 2024 in and around Manchester In a statement on Facebook, they said: "It is with extreme frustration that we have had to make the decision to keep the park closed until at least Friday 12th April at the earliest to try and help drain the field and give it plenty of time to recover. "The field is extremely wet and muddy due to the amount of rain over the weekend on top of an already extremely soggy week last week." Leighton Mills, who opened the business with wife Sarah, dad Darren, and step-mum Paula, when they decided to put their 68 acres of land to good use, told the Manchester Evening News: "It’s so bad for us. We have been washed out. "We have lost a hell of a lot of money, but it’s not all about the money, it’s about the families who love to visit us with it being outdoors. "It’s so sad and frustrating. But all our lovely customers have stood by us and totally understand when we have had to cancel their session

